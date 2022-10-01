LATEST HEADLINES

US President Joe Biden addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly

United Nations (United States) (AFP) - Pressure mounted on Vladimir Putin Wednesday after his decision to send reservists to Ukraine sparked protests, hundreds arrested...
Leclerc fastest in final wet road training for Singapore Grand Prix

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during final training for the Singapore Grand Prix Singapore (AFP) Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was the fastest in training for a shorter final...
The Magelang Regency Government encourages creativity and innovation through cultural carnival activities

The Magelang Regency Government will continue to encourage any activities including the cultural carnival as an effort to promote creativity and innovation in the...
France’s Total Energy pumps $1.5 billion into Qatari gas

France's Total Energy plans to pump $1.5 billion into boosting gas production from Qatar's huge North Field, on top of more than $2 billion...
The American trio, including former Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke, won the Nobel Prize in...

Stockholm (AFP) - The US trio, including former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who played a key role in fighting the 2008 financial crisis,...
Ethiopia’s Tigray rebels say they are ready for African Union-led peace talks

Both sides accused each other of violating the armistice that has been in place since late March Nairobi (AFP) - Ethiopia's Tigray rebels said Sunday...
Millions of tons of water flooded the streets of Spain!

The damage is extensive and emergency crews are still on the scene. 135 l/m2 of precipitation fell in less than an hour. Firefighters were immediately involved...
Chan Masoud was chosen for the T20 World Cup. Fakhar Zaman is missing

Pakistan has called up left-back Shan Masood for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Masoud, 32, will replace Fakhar Zaman, who will be in reserve...
Former Trump advisor Bannon charged with fraud in New York

Steve Bannon, one of the famous ideologists closely involved in Donald Trump His rise to the US presidency, and turned himself in to face fraud...
Germany controls Russian-owned oil refineries

By controlling German Rosneft's operations, Berlin can operate refineries using crude oil from countries other than Russia Berlin (AFP) - Berlin on Friday took control...
The Swedish right prepares to win elections with the gains of the far right

Swedish Democrats and anti-immigration supporters cheer during the party's election night rally in Nacka, near Stockholm - the party looked set to score its...
Street boats, cars at sea: Fort Myers beach hit by Ian

Hurricane Ian left parts of Fort Myers Beach, Florida completely devastated FORT MYERS BEACH (United States) (AFP) - As Pete Belinda and his wife walked...
Practical

Practical
Rainy weather does not dampen the enthusiasm of Indonesian visitors

The rainy weather did not prevent the public from crowding into the Borobudur temple area to enjoy the third day of the Indonesian Speaking...
Untitled

Untitled  
Xi and Putin look to challenge global order at regional summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for global order change at a summit challenging Western influence.Samarkand (Uzbekistan) (AFP) Russian President...
Fed raises rates again, warns anti-inflation cannot be ‘pain free’

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank "will continue to do so" until inflation falls Washington (AFP) - The US Federal Reserve announced,...
How the Queen’s death followed the evidence of misinformation

People walk past a giant portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Spitfields Market, London, on September 16, 2022 Washington (AFP) - The death of...
Bank of England expands measures on UK ‘financial stability’ concerns

The Bank of England is responding to high UK bond yields since the government unveiled debt-driven tax cuts London (AFP) - The Bank of England...
Phoenix Suns owner surfer boxed sale NBA club

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver says he will sell the NBA club after a $10 million fine and a one-year ban for racist and...
The UK housing market has been affected by the budget fallout

Analysts expect UK house prices to lead into prolonged stagnation London (AFP) - Britain's housing market has been battered by the British government's extravagant budget,...
UN accuses Taliban of harassing female employees in Afghanistan

The Taliban have imposed strict rules on the behavior of women in Afghanistan since their return to power in 2021, particularly with regard to...
Queen Elizabeth II dies, Charles III succeeds

Elizabeth II became queen in 1952 and was Britain's longest-reigning Ballater (United Kingdom) (AFP) - Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in Britain's history and...
Imran Khan suggests army chief’s term should be ‘extended until elections’

Former Prime Minister and Chief of PTI Imran Khan on Monday proposed extending the term of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed...
Ukraine condemns Russia as a “terrorist state” at UN meeting

The UN General Assembly was scheduled to discuss Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions, but the deadly Russian air attack on several cities in...
Elizabeth II: trouble, strife and family life

Queen Elizabeth II gave birth to Prince Charles in 1948 when she was a 22-year-old princess London (AFP) - As queen, Elizabeth II’s family life...
Strong quake strikes eastern Taiwan, tsunami threat lifted

Taipei (AFP) - A strong earthquake struck southeast Taiwan on Sunday, killing at least one person, destroying a few buildings and destroying roads -...
US sues Boeing with misleading investors over 737 Max Safety, fined $200 million

US regulators say Boeing and its ex-CEO have 'put the profits on people', misleading the public about the safety of the 737 MAX New York...
Woman Killed by Shark While Snorkeling on Vacation

A family vacation ends in tragedy when a Pennsylvania mother is attacked and killed by a bull shark. Caroline Deplacido and her family arrived...
Germany seizes subsidiaries of Russian energy company

By controlling German Rosneft's operations, Berlin can operate refineries using crude oil from countries other than Russia Berlin (AFP) - Berlin on Friday took control...
Tunisian ‘hanging garden’ farms cling on despite drought

High in the hills of northwest Tunisia, farmers plant thousands of fig trees with a unique system of terraces that they hope will protect...
Markets are falling as central banks raise interest rates

The Bank of England said the British economy had entered a recession as it raised interest rates again to combat inflation New York (AFP) -...
Pressure builds after World Bank chief dodges questions about climate

World Bank President David Malpass has been accused of being a "climate denier" after refusing to answer whether he believed human-made emissions contributed to...
US stocks drop, dollar gains as Federal Reserve unveils latest major interest rate hike

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell vowed to do what it takes to control inflation as the central bank raised interest rates again New York (AFP)...
William Burns as Director of the CIA

CIA Director William Burns (pictured in April 2021) says his life is nothing like James Bond or Jason Bourne, in the first broadcast of...
Eastern Canada looks to clean up as Storm Fiona calms

Damage caused by Fiona in the Burnt Islands in Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada MONTREAL (AFP) - Parts of eastern Canada woke up to damage...
